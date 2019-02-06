|
Phillip Ray Hawkins
Wichita Falls, TX
Phillip Ray Hawkins, 18, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Gene Holley, Jr., Life Church of Wichita Falls, officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Phillip was born February 6, 2000 in Grapevine, Texas to Tamara Lynn Hawkins. He was his mother's brightest light in this world. He was her heart and she will be lost without him. Phillip graduated from Rider High School in 2018 where he was involved in theater. He attended Midwestern State University where he was studying Pre-Law. Phillip loved to travel and was loved by all who knew him.
Phillip is preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Hawkins; and his great grandparents, Janie and Kenneth Frazier.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Tamara Hawkins of Wichita Falls; grandfather, Johnny Hawkins of Killeen, Texas; uncle and aunt, Kenny and Rita Frazier of Wichita Falls; aunt and uncle, Betty and Ron Graves of Fort Worth, Texas, and numerous cousins.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 6, 2019