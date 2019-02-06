Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
For more information about
Phillip Hawkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Ray Hawkins


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip Ray Hawkins Obituary
Phillip Ray Hawkins

Wichita Falls, TX

Phillip Ray Hawkins, 18, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Gene Holley, Jr., Life Church of Wichita Falls, officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the funeral home.

Phillip was born February 6, 2000 in Grapevine, Texas to Tamara Lynn Hawkins. He was his mother's brightest light in this world. He was her heart and she will be lost without him. Phillip graduated from Rider High School in 2018 where he was involved in theater. He attended Midwestern State University where he was studying Pre-Law. Phillip loved to travel and was loved by all who knew him.

Phillip is preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Hawkins; and his great grandparents, Janie and Kenneth Frazier.

Surviving relatives include his mother, Tamara Hawkins of Wichita Falls; grandfather, Johnny Hawkins of Killeen, Texas; uncle and aunt, Kenny and Rita Frazier of Wichita Falls; aunt and uncle, Betty and Ron Graves of Fort Worth, Texas, and numerous cousins.

Please share your tributes by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.