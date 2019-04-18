|
Phillip Troy Patterson
Wichita Falls - Phillip Troy Patterson, 68, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with his nephew, Rev. Jeffrey Watson, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Phillip was born on January 29, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Doris L. (Davidson) Patterson and Troy Patterson. He graduated from Wichita Falls Old High School where he was active in Cross Country and Track, and after graduation went on to attend Midwestern State University. He was a dedicated employee and hard worker, retiring from PPG after 35 years. Phillip enjoyed going fishing, and working in the yard, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Patterson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Patterson; his son, Brandon Patterson and wife Kerri; his mother, Doris Patterson; two sisters, Sandra Gilmore and husband James all of Wichita Falls, and Paula Watson and husband David of Ft. Worth; three grandchildren, Tate, Tristan, and Kinleigh; a great-granddaughter, Jordyn; and several nieces, and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 18, 2019