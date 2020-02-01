|
Phoebe Moyer
Wichita Falls - Phoebe Moyer of Wichita Falls passed from this life and into the arms of Jesus on January 30, 2020, at the age of 81.
Phoebe was born on July 16, 1938, in Cotton County, Oklahoma, to Bertie Wade Stoneman and Herlinda Portillo Stoneman. She met the love of her life, Billy Moyer, and they married in Henrietta, Texas, on June 2, 1956. To this union were born three children, Renee, Jeff and Lori.
Even though Phoebe had three children of her very own, she was known as "Mother" to countless others. She was blessed with a giving and loving heart and just seemed to have abundant love to give to everyone she met. She was proud and confident, and commanded an audience wherever she went with her voice, her personality and her spirit. She had more gifts than can be counted, but most of all she was a witness for Jesus. She loved the Lord and she cherished her family. Having lost a child of her own, she had a burden for and a special ministry in helping others who had lost children to death, and somehow God always put them in her path. She made a difference. She loved.
She was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church, where she gave of her talents, including singing in the choir. She loved her church family.
Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Lori and sister Bertie Cope.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband Billy Moyer; her children Renee Powers (Randy) and Jeff Moyer (Elaine); sisters Carol Cooper and Naomi Harrington. She was Nanny to grandchildren Ryan Powers, Lindsey McShan, Evan Powers, Julie Lindsey, Samuel Moyer and Brian Fisher; and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Phoebe's life will be held on Thursday, February 6th, at 1:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation on Wednesday, February 5th from 6-8 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020