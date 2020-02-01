|
Phyllis Isherwood Lewis
Wichita Falls - Phyllis Isherwood Lewis, 95, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd at First Christian Church with Dr. Mark Bender and Dr. David Hartman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Robert Francis Isherwood and Lillie Thomas, Phyllis was born on February 15, 1924, in Austin, Texas. She started her working life at Humble Oil, where she worked for ten years. She then started her career as a medical illustrator at the School of Healthcare Sciences at Sheppard Air Force Base and concluded her forty-four career at the age of eighty-five. Phyllis was always well dressed and put together. Those who knew her described her as a classy lady.
Phyllis was very active socially in the Wichita Falls community. She was a member of the Woman's Forum including the Gourmet Club and the Book Club. She was also a member of the Kemp Center for the Arts, the Wichita Falls Symphony League, the Carousel Club and Wichita Falls Country Club. She was a supporter of the Wichita Falls Museum of Arts and Midwestern State University. Phyllis and her late husband, Joe, were founding members of the Big Band Dance Club.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lewis, and her oldest son, John Leslie Humphrey. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin Schuele and her husband, H.-P., of Wichita Falls; her son, Brian Humphrey and wife, Deborah, of The Colony, and her grandsons, Jonathan and Ryan Humphrey.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Christian Church of Wichita Falls, the Midwestern State University Health Science Department, or the Woman's Forum of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020