Phyllis Ray
Quanah - Phyllis Hildreth Ray, 98, formerly of Quanah, passed away Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019 in Wichita Falls.
A funeral service is planned for 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Quanah, with Rev. Monte Lumpkin officiating. Interment will follow at Quanah Memorial Park under direction of Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Phyllis Cinnamon was born January 20, 1921 in Springfield, Vermont, to William John and Verna M. (Hildreth) Cinnamon. She became a Registered Nurse and proudly served her country in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant during World War II. After being discharged in 1946, she married Edgar Estes Ray on December 11, 1946, in Wells River, Vermont. Together they raised three children.
Survivors include a son, David Ray, and wife Suzie, of Wichita Falls; 2 daughters, Jane Ferguson, and husband Harold, of Wichita Falls, and Velma Knowles, and husband Johnny, of East Tawakoni, Texas; four grandsons, Michael Ferguson, Jonathan Ferguson, Christopher Ferguson, and Jason Braswell; and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Ray on January 28, 1988.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019