R.A. Stewart
Iowa Park - R.A. Stewart, 88, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 PM in the chapel of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Tim Franks, Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM until service time on Monday. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.
R.A. was born May 6, 1932 in Wichita County, Texas to John R. and Belle M. (Harmon) Stewart. He married Helen Porter on October 9, 1975 in Iowa Park, Texas. R.A. spent most of his working life in the oilfields. He loved spending his time gardening and cooking.
R.A. is preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; and one grandson.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Helen Stewart of Iowa Park; four daughters, Brenda Ivey of Randlett, Oklahoma; Robin Sherrill and husband, David of Iowa Park; Kathy Wagner of Iowa Park; and Tammy Clopton and husband, Russell of Lake Nocona, Texas; step-daughter, Margaret Bitler and husband, Jon of Williamsburg, Virginia; two step-sons, Jim Virgin and wife, Teresa and John Virgin all of Iowa Park; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; six sisters, Dorothy Stout of Wichita Falls; Betty Parkhill of Duncan, Oklahoma; Sue Coleman and husband, Boyd of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Judy Williams and husband, Felton; Georgia Moore and husband, Gary; and Mickey Lewis, all of Iowa Park; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, 411 S. Wall St. Iowa Park, Texas and to the Masonic Lodge 713, Iowa Park, Texas. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
.