Rachael Oats
Dallas - Rachael Renee Oats, 44, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Burkburnett with Rev. Joe Coombes, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Rachael was born on December 18, 1974. In high school, she was a "Boomtown Babe" and graduated in the top of her class. She was a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, and served as President of the Sigma Zeta Chapter of Chi Omega as well as President of the Panhellenic Council.
Rachael was a beloved friend and colleague. Her impact was weaved throughout the fabric of NATA and the athletic training profession. While we mourn her loss, we will celebrate the legacy and impact she had on a profession that she loved so very much. Rachael began her career with NATA in 1997 as a Continuing Education Assistant, processing thousands of "green reporting forms" and entering data. Her talent quickly shined through, prompting the creation of a new position for her as a Special Projects Coordinator in 2001. Throughout her 22 years at NATA, Rachael has held positions at virtually every level at the association, including Special Projects Volunteer and Engagement Manager, NATA Research & Education Foundation Director and the NATA Associate Executive Director. As Associate Executive Director, a role she earned in 2013, Rachael led and oversaw strategic initiatives as well as several departments, including Membership/Business Development, Marketing/Communications/Public Relations and Knowledge Initiatives.
Constantly finding ways to give back to the profession she cared so much about, Rachael became a member of the NATA Foundation's Show Box Society for Planned Giving in 2015. In 2016, Rachael received the Korey Stringer Institute's Lifesaving Service Award for taking the lead on youth sports safety programs with the NFL and KSI. This work included national and NFL club AT programs as well as Collaborative Solutions for Safety in Sport and National Youth Sports Governing Bodies meetings. In October, after years of dedication to improving and advancing the athletic training profession, NATA named Rachael an honorary member of NATA. Honorary membership in NATA is awarded to individuals who have shown profound interest in and have made significant contributions to the profession of athletic training. These persons display a dedication to advancing, promoting, and championing the efforts of the association and its members.
Rachael was an advocate, ally and friend of the athletic training profession. Rachael's influence is evident in the progress she pioneered during her time with NATA. Rachael's impact, however, is felt most deeply at the individual level. We know Rachael touched many people during her life, and we will do our best to encapsulate her legacy with NATA.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Catherine Thornton Elmore in 2002; her grandparents, Jesse J. Thornton in 1996 and Catherine E. Thornton in 2010; and her uncle, Michael R. Thornton in 2015.
She is survived by her Uncle Joe Thornton and wife Genny of Fritch; Uncle James V. Thornton of Burkburnett; Uncle Thomas O. Thornton and wife Judy of Burkburnett; Uncle Wesley L. Thornton and wife Yvette of Burkburnett; Aunt Linda Johnstonbaugh of Burkburnett; and Aunt Sara Thornton of Burkburnett, and numerous cousins.
Rachael was such a wonderful and sweet soul who will be missed dearly. To honor Rachael's dedication and love for athletic training, NATA members, with support from the NATA Foundation, launched a $50,000 scholarship endowment for future athletic training students.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019