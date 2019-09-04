|
Rafael Flores Sr.
Wichita Falls - On August 31, 2019, Rafael "Ralph" Flores Sr passed away at the age of 56 years.He was born on February 23, 1963 in Galveston, Texas and enjoyed watching football, grilling and spending time with family and friends.
Ralph will be lovingly remembered by his mother; Guadalupe Diaz, children; Rafael and Karama Flores Jr, Juan Flores, Michael Flores, Christina and Nicholas House and Lily Haehn. His sisters, Jane and Frank Garza, Lisa Loa, Rose and Rick Campos and Lupe and Ernest Hernandez Jr.
Ralph will also be fondly remembered by his fifteen grandchildren, five nieces and eight nephews, longtime friends Lupe Rodriquez and Martin Meza.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father Alvino Flores Sr., brothers Alvino Flores Jr., and Augustine Flores.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday September 7th at Bethel Assembly of God, 2604 Baltimore Road, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Arrangements By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 4, 2019