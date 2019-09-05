|
|
Ralph Don Adams
Archer City - Ralph Don Adams, 78, died on Monday, September 2, 2019, in Archer City, Texas.
Funeral service will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Antwine officiating. Interment will be held at Wilbarger Memorial Park under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Ralph was born Thursday, September 12, 1940 in Vernon, Texas; he was the son of the late Ralph Adams and the late Tommye Rowland Adams. He was a graduate of Northside High School. He had lived at Lake Arrowhead for the past thirty years and had many friends he considered family. He was a farmer for many years and later he was a truck driver. He was a Baptist.
Ralph is survived by his daughter Debbie Adams of Wichita Falls, TX, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren. His cousin Shirley Tiroff of Fort Worth, TX, and his best his friend Robert Krahl of Scotland, TX.,
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jerry and Jim Tom Adams, and his children Melinda and Kurt Adams.
Visitation will be 10:00 am Thursday till service time at funeral home.
Thanks to the staff at Vista Living Center in Archer City, TX. for the excellent care they provided.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 5, 2019