Ralph Lester Ellis
Ralph Lester Ellis

Wichita Falls - Ralph Lester Ellis, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on August 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Dennis Neal officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation at noon on Thursday before the service at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family request that those who attend wear a mask.

Ralph was born on November 1, 1926, and raised on a farm in Bryan County Oklahoma. He joined the Air Force at age 24, and served in Korea, and went on to have a career in the Air Force. He started as an aircraft mechanic, as a curriculum writer for aircraft mechanics. He also worked as an instructor for the Titan II missile program. He was always known as a jokster, and always had a joke to pull on his friends. He married Billye Huffstutler in 1949 and they were married for 71 years. His faith and christian life was one of the most important things to him. He served as chairmen of the deacons, grounds committee for 32 years, department head for the young adults, as well as heading the renovation committee at Lamar Baptist church where they attended for 56 years. Most of all he loved the Lord Jesus.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister Norma Ellis

Ralph is survived by his wife Billye, as well as his nieces and nephews.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
