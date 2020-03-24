|
|
Ramona Cobb Reynolds
Seymour - Ramona Cobb Reynolds, 88 of Seymour, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 in Seymour.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls under the direction of Archer Funeral Home of Seymour, Texas.
Ramona was born August 11, 1931 in Wichita Falls to Arles and Nancy Ballard Cobb. She attended school in Wichita Falls. Ramona married Richard Reynolds on April 5, 1950 in Wichita Falls. The couple moved to Seymour in the late 1950s. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on November 2, 2006; her parents, Arles and Nancy Cobb; a brother, Wayne Cobb and a sister, Juanita Cubine.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Karen Young and husband, Bob of Seymour and Debbie Caussey and husband, John Finn of Wichita Falls; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Angela, Jay, Kimberly and Cheryl; 9 great grandchildren; a brother, Glenn Cobb of Wichita Falls and a sister, Jeanie Andrews of Wolfe City.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020