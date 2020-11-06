1/1
Ramona McNeely Disney
Ramona McNeely Disney

Burkburnett - Ramona McNeely Disney, 86, of Burkburnett, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.

Ramona was born on July 20, 1934 in Donna, Texas to the late Harvey C. and Ona Ruth (Ewing) Klemann. She retired from Civil Service after 30 years. Ramona has been a resident of Burkburnett since 1980, and was very active in her community. She was one of the founding members of Central Church of Christ in Burkburnett, served on the Senior Citizen Board and was active with Trails and Toastmasters.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth McNeely in 2004 and Fred Disney in 2015.

She is survived by her four children, Robert McNeely, Pamela Suneby both of Burkburnett, Thomas McNeely, and Joseph McNeely both of Wichita Falls; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Ramona's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Ramona to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
