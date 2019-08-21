|
|
Randal Bradford Smethie
Wichita Falls - Randy Smethie, age 36, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Wichita Falls, Tx and attended Rider High School. He played on the varsity football and soccer teams and was part of the state champion soccer team of the 2000 season. Randy lived and worked at Possum Kingdom Lake as the Manager of Grady's on the Westside. Randy is survived by his parents David Smethie and Sue Sanchez(stepmom), brother Kevin Smethie and Wife Angela, nephew Kevin Patrick Smethie, niece Jacye Smethie, and step siblings David Sanchez, Amy Sanchez, and Crystal Trotter. He is preceded in death by his mother Cynthia Smethie, grandparents Calvin & Ruth Smethie, and grandparents Grady & Marie Jones. He will be most often remembered for his bright smile, outrageous sense of humor, exuberant personality and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 21, 2019