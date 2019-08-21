Services
Falls Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1903 Austin St
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 264-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Randal Smethie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randal Bradford Smethie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randal Bradford Smethie Obituary
Randal Bradford Smethie

Wichita Falls - Randy Smethie, age 36, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Wichita Falls, Tx and attended Rider High School. He played on the varsity football and soccer teams and was part of the state champion soccer team of the 2000 season. Randy lived and worked at Possum Kingdom Lake as the Manager of Grady's on the Westside. Randy is survived by his parents David Smethie and Sue Sanchez(stepmom), brother Kevin Smethie and Wife Angela, nephew Kevin Patrick Smethie, niece Jacye Smethie, and step siblings David Sanchez, Amy Sanchez, and Crystal Trotter. He is preceded in death by his mother Cynthia Smethie, grandparents Calvin & Ruth Smethie, and grandparents Grady & Marie Jones. He will be most often remembered for his bright smile, outrageous sense of humor, exuberant personality and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now