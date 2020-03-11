|
|
Randolph (Randy) James Bridges
February 2, 1956 - March 1, 2020
With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Randolph (Randy) James Bridges. After a courageous battle, he passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 while surrounded by his family.
Randy was a wonderful man, husband, father, brother, Uncle, friend, and co-worker. He spent his early years in the Airline industry where he met his loving wife Becky Reavis. Must recently he worked at H-E-B where his friendship brought smiles to many! He loved his family and friends and once you met him, you were hooked! Thank you to all of his former co-workers and to his classmates at Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, TX. for adding so much joy and love to his life!
Randy is survived by his loving wife and stepdaughter Becky Reavis and Trisha Hartman, his stepson, Toby Rundel, his two brothers Timothy and Van Bridges, and countless nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and In-Laws. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Martha Ann Bridges, and his Father, James Vance Bridges.
Please join us for Randy's memorial service. It will be held March 28, 2020 at noon, with a potluck immediately following, at Utopia Baptist Church 241 E. Johnson St. Utopia, TX 78884.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Randy's name, to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020