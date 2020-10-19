1/1
Randy E. Alsup
Randy E. Alsup

Iowa Park - Randy E. Alsup - known aliases include: Rando, Grando, Ran, Dad, Daddy, Daddio, and Pops - passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Branson, MO, at the age of 65. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. Visitation and viewing will be held 6:00-7:30PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Dutton Funeral Home Chapel in Iowa Park, TX.

Randy was a dedicated public servant and law enforcement officer, spending 28 years in the Department of Public Safety of Texas as a state trooper, license & weight, and narcotics sergeant. He also served his community as an Iowa Park CISD police chief and school board member, a Wichita County constable, and a Wise county sheriff deputy.

Randy's top priorities in life were God and family. He was a member of Victory Family Church in Decatur, TX and the spiritual leader of his family. His favorite times were spent playing with his grandkids, often around teaching or watching them play sports. Randy never knew a stranger and he counted so many friends--whether decades or minutes long--as family. His love of family and friends was often wrapped in his love of competition; in golf, basketball, softball, ping pong, literally anything you could compete in. Miraculously, he never lost a game and the only thing he ever dropped was a hint.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy; his brother, Ricky; and his grandson, Cooper.

Randy is survived by his wife, Denise; his daughter Hayley and husband David; his son Todd and wife Abby; his daughter Tiffany and husband Weston; his beloved grandchildren Caden, Luke, Reese, Chandler, Brooks, and Tatum; his sister, Georgia; and his mother, Shirley.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
1 entry
October 19, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Buckingham
