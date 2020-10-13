1/1
Randy Owens
Randy Owens

Wichita Falls - Randy L. Owens, 71, of Wichita Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on October 3, 2020.

Randy's interment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Military Honors under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls. Seating will be very limited, however, a memorial will be held at the home immediately afterwards until 3 p.m. at 6012 Sisk Road in Wichita Falls.

Randy was born on June 13, 1949 in Wichita Falls to Al and Jean (Payne) Owens. Randy volunteered to serve his country in the United States Army. He was a canon crew member for 20 years, and served as a drill sergeant for 3 of those years. Randy earned many decorations, medals, badges, citations, and campaign awards. He received two Purple Hearts, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement medal, Vietnam Service medal with 8 stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm, and Drill Sergeant ID badge to name a few. Randy was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class in 1993. He was then employed by the City of Wichita Falls, retiring after 10 years.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; beloved Randi "Bugg" Owens: and sister Leslie (Jay) Smirl and husband Wayne Smirl.

He is survived by his wife Mary; son Robert Harmon of Pueblo, Colorado; daughters Leslie Gamez and husband Robert of Wichita Falls, Carla Owens and husband Paul of Seffner, Florida, and Toni Skiles and husband David of Nashville, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Nicki Weaver and husband Jerry of Wichita Falls; brother Tony Owens and wife Lana of Wichita Falls; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com








Published in Times Record News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
