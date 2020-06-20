Raul Torres Rodriguez
Wichita Falls - Raul Torres Rodriguez, 68, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18th and Friday, June 19, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Tomas Torres and Inocencia Rodriguez, Raul was born on March 20, 1952 in La Esperanza, Coahuila, Mexico. He worked as a mechanic, retiring from John Deere after many years. Raul had a love for animals and was passionate about horses. He enjoyed traveling, going to Rodeo's, trail rides, and meeting up with his buddies to have coffee each morning. He was a hard worker, and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sofia Torres Garcia; six children, Raul Torres, Horacio Torres and wife Nadia, Nancy Torres, Jorje Torres, Daniel Torres and wife Aleah, and Noamy Alexis Torres; two grandchildren, Aureliano Raul Torres, and Giovani Leonardo Torres; two sisters and four brothers, Juanita Torres, Tomas Carlos Torres, Catarino Rodriguez, Ofelia Torres, Mario Rodriguez, and Julio Torres.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.