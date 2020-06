Raul Torres RodriguezWichita Falls - Raul Torres Rodriguez, 68, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Visitation will be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18th and Friday, June 19, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.A son of the late Tomas Torres and Inocencia Rodriguez, Raul was born on March 20, 1952 in La Esperanza, Coahuila, Mexico. He worked as a mechanic, retiring from John Deere after many years. Raul had a love for animals and was passionate about horses. He enjoyed traveling, going to Rodeo's, trail rides, and meeting up with his buddies to have coffee each morning. He was a hard worker, and loved his family dearly.He is survived by his loving wife, Sofia Torres Garcia; six children, Raul Torres, Horacio Torres and wife Nadia, Nancy Torres, Jorje Torres, Daniel Torres and wife Aleah, and Noamy Alexis Torres; two grandchildren, Aureliano Raul Torres, and Giovani Leonardo Torres; two sisters and four brothers, Juanita Torres, Tomas Carlos Torres, Catarino Rodriguez, Ofelia Torres, Mario Rodriguez, and Julio Torres.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com