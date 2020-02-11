|
Ray Dean Hatcher
Burkburnett - Ray Dean Hatcher met his loving savior on February 9, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1931 in Hitchcock, Oklahoma to Robert and Flora Elizabeth Tuel Hatcher. The family later moved to Cotton County around Hatcher Hill, south of Randlett, Oklahoma. He graduated Randlett High School and attended Oklahoma State University. Ray met Shirlene Richards on May 28, 1950; they were married exactly one year later. They would be celebrating 69 years of marriage this spring. They were members of First United Methodist Church in Burkburnett. A lifelong businessman, he founded Hatcher Poultry & Egg Co. in Wichita Falls in 1966. He was also owner/operator of H&A Drilling Co. He served his country in the Army Reserves. He was a member of North Texas Retail Grocers' Association and The National Independent Poultry and Food Distributors' Association. Ray enjoyed fishing, summers in Colorado, playing cards with friends and was famous for his breakfast and deviled eggs. He is survived by his wife Shirlene, children Lolly Hatcher Barnard and husband Bill of Henrietta, his son Rick Hatcher and wife Missy of Wichita Falls, daughter Robin Hatcher McShane and husband Rob of Portgordon, Scotland (UK). He is also survived by grandchildren Libby Barnard, Audrey Barnard, Erika Hatcher Lobaugh and husband Kurt, and Zac Hatcher, and one great grand-daughter Alexa Barnard. He is also survived by siblings Merle Anderson of Sacramento, California, Phillip Hatcher of Okemah, Oklahoma, Sharon Butterfield of Monterey, California, and Charlotte Jeffries of Oklahoma City and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers E.W., Lawrence, Wesley, Howard and his sister Mary Ellen "Scottie" Parsons.
Visitation is Friday February 14 at Owens and Brumley in Burkburnett between 5-7pm. Services will be Saturday 2pm. at First United Methodist Church in Burkburnett.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to First United Methodist Church, Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020