Ray Gordon
Wichita Falls - Ray Gordon of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away and entered the gates of heaven on July 16, 2019, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, with his loving wife by his side.
Ray was born on March 19, 1948, to Richard and Virginia Gordon in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He married the love of his life, Karen King, on September 25, 1985, in Wichita Falls. Children are Raina Jean Gordon, Raymond Gordon, Justin Gordon, and Kyle Gordon.
Ray was the person that if asked the time, he would then go on to explain how to build the watch. He was strong, outspoken, and incredibly independent. He stood tall for what he believed in. He remained a little boy at heart, and took pride in spending time with his family. There was never a task he couldn't accomplish. He was a business owner, and owned and operated Skate Whirl for a number of years. His excellent speaking voice made him a natural for radio. He worked as a DJ for KWFT, KTRN, KLUR and Lone Star 103. Ray was an extremely proud American Veteran who served in the United States Army from 1968-1971. He valiantly fought for his country in Vietnam. He loved spending time at the lake with his friends and family, and specifically enjoyed boating and skiing. He was a member of Wichita Falls Masonic Lodge #1158 and the Maskat Shrine Temple.
With all the varied interests that brought happiness to Ray, nothing was second to his passion for his family. He dearly loved his wife, children and granddaughters. He faithfully placed them first in his life. Ray was also a big advocate for animals, and he never met a stranger.
Ray lived an exemplary life, and was a member of Legacy Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, and daughter, Raina Jean Gordon.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen; sons: Raymond Gordon, Justin Gordon, Kyle Gordon and wife Meghan; and grandchildren: Raina Lee Gordon and Winter Lyanna Gordon.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at 1:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation on Friday, July 19th, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Maskat Shrine Temple for the Galveston Burn Hospital, Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, or Chapter 41, Wichita Falls, Texas, or P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spray and Neuter Clinic.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 19, 2019