Ray Sluder
Wichita Falls - Our community sadly lost a pillar on June 27, 2020, as Harold "Ray" Sluder, 65, of Wichita Falls passed away unexpectedly.
Graveside memorial will be held at Whitehill Cemetery in Jolly Texas at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020.
Ray's contributions to the lives of many including commander of the Legion post 202 and leading many fundraising rides for local families and organizations, as well as coach of Petrolia pewee football league from his kids to grandkids.
His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone in the community he interacted with as well as those he touched but never met. Ray had a love of racing that carried on throughout his life, and took part in the Monarch Speedway racing until he departed this earth.
Preceded in death by His parents Gwen Erwin, Roscoe Erwin and Donald Sluder.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Cindy Sluder of 40 years and their five children; Sam Sluder, Brandi Downing, Estel Lindenborn, Kinneth Sluder and Cleamon Sluder along with their wives, husbands and 14 grandchildren, his sisters Carol Bolf and Lori Sluder.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Petrolia top of Texas football league. Please be directed to their website for more information.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.