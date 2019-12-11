|
|
Raymond David Drinan
Holliday - Raymond (Papa) David Drinan, 78, of Holliday, Texas, went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2019, after battling multiple myeloma. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son, daughter, his fur baby, Flossy, and Hospice Nurse Jennifer. Ray was born to Raymond and Mildred Drinan on October 22, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Round Lake, Illinois. He married Irene Mary Winman on January 8, 1966, in Warwick, Rhode Island. He served faithfully and honorably in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. Most of his Naval career was in aviation fuel operations on several aircraft carriers, including the USS Oriskany, Wasp, America, Independence, and Forrestal. He spent the last few years of his career as an instructor at the Fleet Training Center at Mayport Naval Station in Florida, retiring in September 1981. Upon his retirement, Ray and his family headed west to raise their children in Healdton, Oklahoma, and settle down with the Kanas, friends they met in the military. Ray and Irene finally made their way to God's country, Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1989. Since that time, they have moved back and forth from Texas to Florida, finally settling down near their children in Holliday, Texas, in 2013. Ray enjoyed staying busy and making people laugh. Following his Navy career, he tried his hand at many things: oil field, restaurant management, carpet cleaning business, security, and ATM maintenance, just to name a few. He loved camping, swimming, traveling, working on the house and yard, and going to therapy at the casino. Ray was involved in many organizations throughout his life: Healdton Athletic Booster Club, President of the Homeowner's Association Board at Stoneridge Landing Retirement Community in Florida, American Legion, and Elk's Lodge to name a few. His favorite hobby was performing karaoke at The 50 Plus Zone, The Kitchen, and The American Legion. Ray is survived by his soulmate of 53 years, Irene; and their children, Keith and Lara Drinan; and Tom and Tammy Rosenberger; Grandchildren, Zakary and Julie Drinan; Chris and Morgan Krogstad; Sara Drinan, Cory Edwards and Brittany Patterson; Christian and Gillian Rosenberger; and Alexus Rosenberger; great-grandchildren, Ella Rahe Krogstad, CJ Rosenberger and Ledger Dean Edwards, scheduled to bless us with his presence in February of 2020; and youngest brother James "Jim" Drinan. He is preceded in death by his parents, and middle brother, Tom Drinan. A memorial service with military honors will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas on Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 p.m. with Rick Medeiros officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019