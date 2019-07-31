|
RC Parks
Wichita Falls - RC Russell Parks, 86, passed away July 25, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Funeral services will be held at Owens & Brumley in Wichita Falls, TX on Friday August 2nd at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held Thursday August 1st from 6:30-8:00pm at Owens & Brumley.
RC was born January 3, 1933 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late G.L. and Zella Parks. He grew up helping his father at the family owned Parks' produce. RC attended Wichita Falls High School and Midwestern University. He married Joyce Walker in 1953 and they were married for 66 years. After marrying Joyce, he entered the US Air Force and served honorably during the Korean War. RC was a member of Faith Masonic Lodge #1158 in Wichita Falls. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason of which he was very proud. RC was a former President of the North Texas Claims Association and retired as an insurance adjuster after 47 years.
RC had a strong faith in God and loved being at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his brothers, Donald and Robert Parks; sisters, Marue Bell and Patricia Speers; his son, Scott Parks and wife Dawn; daughter, Judy Parks; four grandchildren; Chad Liston, Blake Liston and wife Courtney, Jackson Parks and wife Danielle, and McKenna Parks; one great-grandchild Cody James Liston; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a very special thank you to all of the caregivers from Healing Hands, Visiting Angels, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their loving care and dedication to the well-being of our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019