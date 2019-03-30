|
R.D. "Wally" Waller
Wichita Falls, TX
R. D. (Wally) Waller, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Henrietta Cowboy Church with Rev. Larry Miller, officiating. Interment will follow at the Cowboy Church Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Wally was born in Norman County, Minnesota on April 17, 1937 to the late Ruben Ingvald and Dorothy Alice (Hall) Waller. He served in the United States Air Force
from 1956 to 1977 with decorated military honors and retired as a Master Sargeant.
He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Wally and Margaret own and operate Elvis Always Gifts & Collectibles in Wichita Falls. He was an avid coin collector, enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards.
Wally was very quiet, mild-mannered and very laid back. He loved the Henrietta
Cowboy Church of which he was a very active member.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Musick) Waller of Wichita Falls; children, Robert Waller and wife Arvena of Burkburnett, Sonja Hall and husband Arthur of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Ronnie Waller of Ada, Minnesota, Donnie Waller of El Paso, Texas, and Michael Waller and wife Kelli of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Janice Fasbender of Wisconsin; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Henrietta Cowboy Church, P. O. Box 181, Henrietta,
Texas 76365.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 30, 2019