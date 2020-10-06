Reba Gray
Henrietta - Reba Jane Gray, 89, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Mr. Chad Houck, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Reba was born on October 28, 1930 in Henrietta, Texas to Earl and Jesse (McGuire) Burch. She married Joe W. Gray on July 11, 1953 in Reno, Nevada and was retired from Southwestern Bell where she worked as an Operator in the business office for 34 years.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; grandson, Greg Gray, Jr; granddaughter, Trista Gray; sisters, Louise Fields, Betty Cochran, Bertha Christian and Mozell Wilson; brothers, Delton Burch and Calvin Burch.
Survivors include three sons, Terry Gray, Brent Gray and wife Lou Ann, and Greg Gray and wife Becky all of Henrietta; daughter, Gloria Scroggins and Rodney Jones of Henrietta; sister, Donnie Beckman of Garland, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 pm -7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Angels Care Hospice 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302.
