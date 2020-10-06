1/1
Reba Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reba Gray

Henrietta - Reba Jane Gray, 89, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Mr. Chad Houck, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Reba was born on October 28, 1930 in Henrietta, Texas to Earl and Jesse (McGuire) Burch. She married Joe W. Gray on July 11, 1953 in Reno, Nevada and was retired from Southwestern Bell where she worked as an Operator in the business office for 34 years.

Reba was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; grandson, Greg Gray, Jr; granddaughter, Trista Gray; sisters, Louise Fields, Betty Cochran, Bertha Christian and Mozell Wilson; brothers, Delton Burch and Calvin Burch.

Survivors include three sons, Terry Gray, Brent Gray and wife Lou Ann, and Greg Gray and wife Becky all of Henrietta; daughter, Gloria Scroggins and Rodney Jones of Henrietta; sister, Donnie Beckman of Garland, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 pm -7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Angels Care Hospice 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved