Archer Funeral Home
111 N Cedar St
Seymour, TX 76380
(940) 888-2636
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Archer Funeral Home
111 N Cedar St
Seymour, TX 76380
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Masonic Cemetery
Seymour, TX
1959 - 2019
Regina Moore Obituary
Regina Moore

Seymour - Regina Moore, 60 of Seymour passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Seymour.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Masonic Cemetery in Seymour with Rev. Ryan Ford officiating, under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.

Regina was born March 3, 1959 in Seymour to Hollis and Carrie Camp Blackburn. She was a 1977 graduate of Seymour High School and worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service. She was a member of the Seymour First United Methodist Church. Regina was preceded in death by her father, Hollis Blackburn and her mother, Carrie Graves.

She is survived by her son, Glenn Allbritton and wife, Jan of Seymour; 2 brothers, Eddie Blackburn and wife, Margaret of Seymour and Clifton Blackburn and wife, Sharon of The Colony; and 3 grandchildren, Lexi, Tyler and Leah.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 29, 2019
