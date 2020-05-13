|
Reinhart Peter Redder
Munday - Reinhart "Rhiney" Redder, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from complications of cancer and heart disease. Rhiney was born in Rhineland, Texas on August 1, 1934, the sixth of seven children to Victor and Angela Redder. He grew up in Rhineland and attended St. Joseph's School. He married Reba Tynes Redder on January 30, 1961. After high school, Rhiney served a tour of duty in the US Navy and came back to Knox County. He was a man of the land and enjoyed the outdoors above all else. He was a farmer and later carried the mail on a rural route in Knox County. He is preceded in death by hid parents, his wife Reba and his siblings John, Gertrude, Francis and Eddie. He is survived by his brothers Raymond and Billy, his sons Ron and Rickey (Amy) Redder and grandchildren Ryan Redderand Kamille Redder. A private service will be held due to safety concerns regarding the spread of COVID 19. The family request memorials be made to the or The . Services under the direction of McCauley-Smith Funeral Home.
