Rena HofmannWichita Falls - Rena Hofmann, 78, of Wichita Falls passed peacefully from this life on July 19, 2020.Services are private.Rena was born on March 13, 1942 in Berlin, Germany to Fritz and Freida Teschner Schlemminger. Even though she was only 5'4" she lived larger than life. She loved to dance, was very creative and an avid collector of beautiful things and loved her pets. She enjoyed taking her boat out on Possum Kingdom Lake. She loved to cook her native German food and was always feeding family, friends and neighbors. Rena was a long-time resident of Wichita Falls, having arrived from Germany in 1965, and was proudest when she became an American citizen.She was preceded in death by her beloved mother and sister, Freida and Rosie Schlemminger.Survivors include her loving family Thomas K. Hofmann of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey; Susan Hofmann of Wichita Falls; Gina Hofmann of Flower Mound, and Karl Hofmann of Wichita Falls. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Brent, and Will of New Jersey and Andrew and Alec of Flower Mound.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.