1/1
Rena Hofmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rena Hofmann

Wichita Falls - Rena Hofmann, 78, of Wichita Falls passed peacefully from this life on July 19, 2020.

Services are private.

Rena was born on March 13, 1942 in Berlin, Germany to Fritz and Freida Teschner Schlemminger. Even though she was only 5'4" she lived larger than life. She loved to dance, was very creative and an avid collector of beautiful things and loved her pets. She enjoyed taking her boat out on Possum Kingdom Lake. She loved to cook her native German food and was always feeding family, friends and neighbors. Rena was a long-time resident of Wichita Falls, having arrived from Germany in 1965, and was proudest when she became an American citizen.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother and sister, Freida and Rosie Schlemminger.

Survivors include her loving family Thomas K. Hofmann of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey; Susan Hofmann of Wichita Falls; Gina Hofmann of Flower Mound, and Karl Hofmann of Wichita Falls. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Brent, and Will of New Jersey and Andrew and Alec of Flower Mound.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved