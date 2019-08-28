|
Rena Kaye Morris
Wichita Falls - Rena Kaye Morris, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and mentor left us for her reward on August 26, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Rena was born on October 15, 1948 to Merle and Jewell Cassatt, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister: Betty Turner.
Rena married Jerry Morris on June 21, 1974 in Wichita Falls. She was a retired nurse, having graduated from the Bethania School of Nursing in 1980 as an LVN. She did this while raising four kids and a husband! She remained at Bethania as a Telemetry Nurse through the merger when the hospital became United Regional. She then worked for Health South Rehabilitation Hospital until her retirement.
Rena is survived by her husband of 45 years: Jerry Morris; 4 children: Sonya Fulfer and husband Lance, Monica Morris, Kyle Morris and wife Sara, all of Wichita Falls, and Brenna Sigman of Burkburnett; her brother: Bob West of Grand Prairie; grandchildren: Jonathon Morris, Jessica Morris, Kaylin Morris, Rodie Sigman, Jordon Fulfer, Jaiden Fulfer, Lila Morris, Damian Humphrey, Emberly Morris, and Bailey Morris; and great-grandchildren: Brayden, Jailen, Jayce, Kohda, Rhylee Kaye, and Connar.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 28, 2019