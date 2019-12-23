|
Reta Joye Wright
Wichita Falls - Reta Joye Wright, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 on Thursday December 26th, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Interment will be family only, in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Joye was born on August 28, 1933 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Robert and Estelle Thornton. She married Monty Loyd Wright on July 15, 1952. Her devotion to family was evident, as she was a homemaker her entire life, focused on her children and grandchildren. Joye's other passion was her church, as a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She served in Women of Wesley group, was in the choir for decades, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School through the years as well as participated in the Emmaus Walk and congregational care group.
Her hobbies included gardening, reading and entertaining friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Scheller of Wichita Falls, son, Ron Wright and wife Paula of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, grandchildren, Monty Scheller and wife Stephanie, Kari Barfoot and husband Richard, Chris Wright, Aaron Wright and wife Rachel, and Bethany Wright, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are her brothers Joe Thornton, Jerry Thornton and sisters Brenda Wilson and Glenda Moore.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their concern and care during her time there. We also appreciated Hospice of Wichita Falls for their care and support in her later months.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online condolences may be expressed to family at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019