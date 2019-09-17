|
Retta Blanton
Bowie - Retta Jean Blanton, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Bowie, TX.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie with Rev. Ron Abbott officiating.
Burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Retta was born January 12, 1945 in Bowie to Mitchell and Ruby (Faucett) Nations. She graduated from Bowie High School, and worked for Bowie National Bank. Retta married Ralph Blanton Jr. on February 18, 1967 in Bowie.
Retta was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and worked in the nursery there for years. She enjoyed babysitting and was a great homemaker and a wonderful cook. Retta will be remembered by her family as a devoted Mother and Grammy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph E. Blanton Jr., and her sister Armelda McClintock.
Retta is survived by her children Barry Blanton and wife Angela of Grand Prairie, Russell Blanton and his sweetheart Janet Roe of Bowie, and Elana Mattix and husband Mark of Sunset; grandchildren Brock Blanton, Abby Blanton, Kathryn Mattix and Adam Mattix; and siblings Ronnie Nations and Janice Stockard, both of Bowie, and Linda Goodwin of Alvord.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 17, 2019