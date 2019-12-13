|
Reuben Justine "Jay" Menasco
Wichita Falls - Reuben Justine "Jay" Menasco went to be with his Lord on December 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16th at First Baptist Church of Holliday with Rev. Darryl Sewell officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The son of late Lillie "Mae" Jernigan Menasco and William "Bill" Menasco, Jay was born December 6, 1940, in Salinas, California, moving to Wichita Falls with his family soon after. He was a graduate of Byers High School class of 1960. Jay married his love, Judy Dorsey on October 31, 1964. He and Judy owned and operated J Menasco Roofing Company for over 30 years, selling in 2000. He then continued oil and land investments with his son, Jason. Jay loved and welcomed a new challenge or venture. He always had a project going on with other ones needing to be "finished" or "fixed" all at the same time. "Working" was what he liked to do, especially if it involved some kind of machinery, mowing grass or moving dirt; he enjoyed working. In his later years, Jay's time was spent meeting his morning coffee buddies at McDonald's for long conversations. He had an eye for antiques and quality. His hobbies included woodworking and metal art creations made with his hands. Jay spent many road trips traveling with Judy to see their grandchildren's activities. They were his pride and joy.
Along with his parents, Jay was also preceded in death by his brother, Ray Menasco and brother- in-law, Billy Fuller.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy; daughter, Tina Carver and husband Kelly; son Ryan Menasco and wife Autumn; and son Jason Menasco; two grandsons, Kelby and Kaleb Carver; one granddaughter, Grace Menasco; sisters, Betty Streeter and Norma Fuller; brother, Winfred Menasco; and numerous nieces, nephews and brother/sisters-in-law.
The family would like to acknowledge Carl Pittman for his many years of friendship.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019