Reva McPherson
Hampton, VA - Mrs. Reva Ray McPherson born January 23, 1936, in Wichita Falls, TX, passed away September 3, 2019, at her residence at The Chamberlin on Ft. Monroe, VA. She was an optimistic, strong, and ever-supportive wife and mother who never complained and fiercely fought all that was thrown her way. Reva inspired many with her cheerful outlook and joyous anticipation of family get-togethers and events. She was such a loving mother and "Mema". Many would often say, "everyone needs a "Mema!"
Over the years Reva was happily involved in many aspects of her husband's military and civilian career
activities. She received The Artillery Order of Molly Pitcher Award in 1982 for her devoted service to the
military and community. Reva often volunteered for various roles at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church in
Yorktown, VA. She enjoyed serving as a Docent for the Fort Monroe Casemate Museum and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen.
Reva was preceded in death by her mother, Emma McInnis, father, Ray Vernon Patton and brother, Tad Patton.
Reva is survived by her husband of 61 years, Samuel Charles McPherson, sister, Patty Tillerson of Pagosa Springs, CO., two sons and daughter-in-laws, Keith and Kelli McPherson of Richmond, VA, Derrell and Shannon McPherson of Fredericksburg, VA, one daughter and son-in-law, Robbie and Wade Garnett of Yorktown, VA and six grandchildren, Randi Farris, Chase McPherson, Connor McPherson, Jordan McPherson, Haylie Garnett and Bryce McPherson. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
The family invites friends to the Viewing and Memorial Service on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Viewing: 1-3 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA.
Memorial Service: 4:30 at The Chamberlin, 2 Fenwick Rd., Ft. Monroe, VA
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the
Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater. www.ccfot.org. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
