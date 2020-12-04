CW3 Ret. Ricardo M. Cantu
Wichita Falls - CW3 Retired Ricardo M. Cantu was called to join his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Ricardo was born in Jayton, Texas on November 7, 1931 to Jesus and Catarina Cantu. After enlisting in the Army in 1951, his first assignment was at Red River Arsenal in Texas. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Verline.
Ricardo is survived by his wife, Verline; eight children, Rickey Cantu of Wister, Oklahoma, Randal Cantu of Dallas, Texas, Ronald Cantu of Nocona, Texas, Rodney Cantu of Burkburnett, Texas, Victoria Cantu of Wichita Falls, Texas, Vanessa Liston of Burkburnett, Texas, Valerie Cantu of Wichita Falls, Texas, and adopted daughter, Olivia Cantu of the home. Ricardo and Verline were blessed with fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ricardo A. Cantu who served as a Combat Medic in the US Army.
During his prestigious military career in the US Army, Ricardo left his footprints in the soil of Japan; Evreux AFB, France, as well as two tours of duty in Vietnam, where he served in the Big Red One 1st Infantry Division. He received many awards, including 6 Bronze Stars, 2 Air Medals, 2 Commendation Medals and 1 Meritorious Service Award. He was very proud to serve his country and remained so throughout his entire life.
Ricardo and Verline established Cantu Services, Inc. in 1981. It was this business that allowed him to continue to serve the men and women that protect our great country; by ensuring that they receive the best meal possible while they are away from home. Cantu Services remains in business today, Ricardo's chair sits empty, his pen and notepad still by his phone, but the lessons he left with his family and staff will remain the same. "No Mission Too Difficult; No Sacrifice Too Great; Duty First!!".
Private family services will be held under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to Kindred Hospice, 4210 Kell W Blvd #204, Wichita Falls, TX 76309; or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com