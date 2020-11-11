Richard Allen (Tommy) Thomason
Wichita Falls - Richard Allen (Tommy) Thomason, 96, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Private family services will be held Friday, November 13th, followed by a public graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park. While there is no formal visitation, friends are invited to sign the register book at Lunn's between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Elizabeth Hathorne Thomason and Carl William Thomason, Richard was born on July 27, 1924, in Center, Texas. He served as a welder in the Navy in the Pacific during WWII and prepared the Missouri for the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender in 1945. Using his GI bill, he then underwent his training to be a Jeweler. He moved to Wichita Falls with his wife Jo in 1948 when he was hired by Hardin University, now MSU, to teach veterans jewelry making for 4 years before they phased out the program. Richard then opened his own business Thomason Mfg. Jewelers in 1952 out of a workshop behind his house. The business was opened for 70 years in Wichita Falls. His motto was "there's nothing made that cannot be repaired".
Richard "Pappaw" spent all his free time with family working at the barn and telling story after story or Tall Tales. He was always up for a good joke or prank. He was always in great spirits that were contagious to anyone he was around. He loved to visit with everyone, said he has never met a stranger.
Along with his parents, R.A. was also preceded in death by his wife, Jo Thomason; and his brothers Charles, Truitt, and Jack.
He is survived by his son, Mike Thomason and wife Juanita; Pat Thomason and wife Susan, all of Wichita Falls, Texas; 7 grandchildren;19 great grandchildren; and 4 great- great grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.