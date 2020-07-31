Richard Bishop



Bowie - Richard W. Bishop, 84 of Bowie, TX, finished his journey on earth and walked through the gates of heaven to begin his eternal life with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020 in Alvord, TX.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3rd, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Rev. Roger Bishop of Mena AR officiating.



Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.



Richard was born on June 13, 1936 in Wichita Falls, TX to Dick and Katheryne Bishop. The family moved to the Selma area in 1942 and then to Bowie. Richard grew up in the Sunset and Bowie area. He was a member of the 1954 graduating class of Bowie High School.



He earned his first 40 cents at the age of 8, shining shoes in the domino hall. As a teen, he worked for



Tubby Wilson at Wilson Drug; in his 20's he worked in the parts dept of Cummins Diesel of Odessa.



Later Richard worked for Meador Olds in Fort Worth TX, and in the early 60's with his brother, Homer, in the car business in Bowie.



He married Loretta Durham of Nocona TX on November 18th 1961 in Bowie. They resided in Bowie until her passing in January 2020.



Richard had a long carrier in the auto industry. In 1971 he became the owner of Bishop Motors, the Buick, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, GMC dealer for the area. He sold the company in 1985, and continued many years after in the used car business.



Richard and Loretta were charter members of Faith Baptist Church. He loved his brothers and his whole family unconditionally.



Richard was preceded in death by his wife Loretta, his parents, brothers Homer and Carol.



Richard is survived by his son Scott Bishop of Bowie; daughter Shelly Burkhalter and husband Larry of Alvord, TX; granddaughter Mandy Netherland and husband Mike of Rhome TX; grandson Seth Burkhalter of Raleigh NC; and one great-granddaughter Camille; two brothers Roger of Mena, AR and Danny and wife Pat of Trophy Club, TX; sister-in-laws Lynda DeFrates and Mozelle Palmer and husband James; and brother-in-law Leo Durham; and his best friend for years, Bill Allen.



In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in honor of Richard to the Faith Baptist Church of Bowie at 1307 E. Nelson St. Bowie, TX 76230.



Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store