|
|
Richard Burl Partridge
Wichita Falls - Richard Burl Partridge, 74, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12th, at the Holy Family Chapel at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Khoi Tran officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Wednesday September 11 at 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Harold and Nettie (Griffith) Partridge, Richard was born on November 18, 1944, in Seymour, Texas.
He was very active at Our Lady Queen of Peace. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife Rose Partridge, his sons Richard, wife Kathy, and Charlie Partridge, 4 grandchildren Collin, Conner, Marley and Barrett; his sister Joanna Delgado, and his brother Charley Partridge.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences mat be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 11, 2019