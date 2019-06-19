Services
Richard Krahl
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Scotland, TX
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Scotland - Richard Charles Krahl, age 77, of Scotland, Texas passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in Wichita Falls.

A vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scotland. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, O.F.S. Parochial Administrator of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Scotland under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Richard was born March 23, 1942 in Scotland, Texas to the late Paul William Krahl and Katherine Schlabs Krahl. He graduated from Archer City High School in 1960.

Richard honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1962 until 1964. After his tour of duty, he returned home and attended Midwestern State University.

He married the love of his life, Evelyn Bellinghausen on February 17, 1968 in Wichita Falls.

Richard was employed by Powell Lumber Company in Wichita Falls which started his career in carpentry. He built many homes in the area. Richard also farmed with his brother, Robert. In addition, he sold insurance for Germania Insurance Company and was an adjuster until his retirement in 2007.

Richard enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb. He enjoyed baseball, however, he coached softball throughout the years since he had daughters. He loved the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Cowboys and playing his weekly game of dominoes.

Richard was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus of Scotland, and a former director of Windthorst Federal Credit Union.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Krahl of the home; two daughters, Debra Haehn and husband, Dwayne of Archer City, and Leanne Curtis and husband, Ray of Iowa Park; brother, Robert Krahl and wife, Edna of Scotland; sister, Frances Miller and husband, Larry of Wichita Falls; sisters-in-law, Alvina Lerner of Wichita Falls and Velma Seale and husband, Jim of Spokane Valley, Washington; and four grandchildren, Matthew and Luke Haehn and Lauren and Bryce Curtis.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristy Krahl on January 14, 1999 and his brother, Thomas Krahl.

The family suggests memorials to the Kristy Krahl Care Center, c/o St. Mary's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas 76389 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on June 19, 2019
