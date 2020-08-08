1/1
Richard Clarence Hite
Kerrville - To our beloved husband, father, uncle and friend, Richard Clarence Hite. How blessed we were when you were born on July 03, 1934 in Spring Lake, Texas and departed this life on August 03,2020.

Who would have thought that on a beautiful Sunday afternoon sitting outside a quaint little cafe in France our paths would have crossed. We had different cultures, language and of course you were a GI, stationed in France. But our eyes locked in- you had that "Robert Taylor" look. God blessed us with two amazing children; daughter, Flora and son, Nick, our precious granddaughters, Vivan and Nicole and our treasured additions to our family is son in law, Mike and daughter in law, Tracy.

Proud to be an American, you were and always will be. You served our beloved country in the Army during Korea.

Richard's love for fishing ran deep. He was a force to be reckoned with behind that fishing pole- waiting patiently for that pole to bend ever so slightly so he could catch "the big one", at least that is how the story went.

He spent his years in the restaurant business creating dishes everyone loved, whether it was his own restaurant or someone else's from "Chateaubriand to Chicken Fried Steak" there was always a satisfied meal for anyone who the pleasure to experience his magic. His Friday night "Catfish dinner" had folks lined up waiting to get a bite. His talents were endless from ice carvings to executive chef for the Miami Dolphins (the winning years). He loved his family and did extensive genealogy; he was the "go to" person to find out about the family history.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julia; daughter, Flora McClung; son, Nick Hite; granddaughters; nieces and nephews; his beloved sisters, Barbara Sue Fain and Connie McMahen.

Family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, he requested for donations be made to Peterson Hospice Blessing Fund, 250 Cully Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028.

May you rest in peace, your family- We Love you!

Condolences for the family can made to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright's Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.




Published in Times Record News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
