Richard Gene Fleming
Wichita Falls, Texas - Richard Gene Fleming passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at age 74.
Richard was born on October 15, 1944, to Gene and Evelyn ( Steddum) Fleming of Charlie, Texas and proudly lived nearly all of his life there. He graduated from Petrolia High School in 1962, Midwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1966, and earned his Doctorate in Physics from Texas Christian University in 1972. He taught physics at Midwestern State University for the better part of 40 years, known for his plain-spoken way of teaching one of the most difficult and complicated subjects known to man. He was a great storyteller and when he wasn't shooting the breeze, he was shooting trap and skeet with his friends. He married the love of his life, Sherry, on November 22, 1969, and was the proud father of three sons; John, Paul, and Mark.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; his three sons John Fleming, Paul Fleming and wife Jennifer, and Mark Fleming and wife Tarah; grandchildren Kyra, Maggie, Maisy, Lawson, Annie, Ella, and Olivia; and countless friends whom he so dearly loved.
In honor of Richard, a visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Ken Johanan officiating. A graveside service will follow at Charlie Cemetery.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to the Charlie Cemetery Association at 555 N Bevering Ln, Wichita Falls, TX 76305.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 17, 2019