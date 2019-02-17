|
Richard Heath Priddy
Wichita Falls, TX
Richard Heath Priddy died on Wednesday, February 13th, in the arms of the love of his life, Mandy Widener. He found joy and peace on this morning. His life in years was brief, but his impact on all who knew and loved him is eternal.
Richard was born on June 26, 1983, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Robert Carlisle Priddy and Suzanne Black Priddy. He was a graduate of Harrell High School, and in spite of his physical challenges, he enjoyed volunteering with his mother in various charitable organizations, such as Santa House and Depot Luncheon. He maintained a simple and happy demeanor throughout his life and won the hearts of many.
He is preceded in death by his brother Jason Robert Priddy, and grandparents Lawrence and Syble Black, and Robert and Ruby Priddy.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his companion Mandy Widener; mother Suzanne Black Priddy; father Robert Carlisle Priddy; brother Nathaniel Carlisle Priddy; many nieces and nephews; and step-brothers Robbie and Weston.
A celebration of life service for Richard will be held on Monday, February 18th at Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive visitors at 12:30 PM and service will follow at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 17, 2019