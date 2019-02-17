Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
For more information about
Richard Priddy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Priddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Heath Priddy


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Heath Priddy Obituary
Richard Heath Priddy

Wichita Falls, TX

Richard Heath Priddy died on Wednesday, February 13th, in the arms of the love of his life, Mandy Widener. He found joy and peace on this morning. His life in years was brief, but his impact on all who knew and loved him is eternal.

Richard was born on June 26, 1983, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Robert Carlisle Priddy and Suzanne Black Priddy. He was a graduate of Harrell High School, and in spite of his physical challenges, he enjoyed volunteering with his mother in various charitable organizations, such as Santa House and Depot Luncheon. He maintained a simple and happy demeanor throughout his life and won the hearts of many.

He is preceded in death by his brother Jason Robert Priddy, and grandparents Lawrence and Syble Black, and Robert and Ruby Priddy.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his companion Mandy Widener; mother Suzanne Black Priddy; father Robert Carlisle Priddy; brother Nathaniel Carlisle Priddy; many nieces and nephews; and step-brothers Robbie and Weston.

A celebration of life service for Richard will be held on Monday, February 18th at Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive visitors at 12:30 PM and service will follow at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.