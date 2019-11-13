Services
Henrietta - Richard Hodges, 81, of Henrietta, Texas passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Davis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Howard Walker, pastor of the First Christian Church in Henrietta, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Richard was born on July 22, 1938 in Vashti, Texas to Homer and Mildred (Randolph) Lyde. He married Cecile (Bryant) on January 3, 1958 in Henrietta. He was retired from Magic Air where he worked as the Plant Manager for 45 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Cecile; sister, Wanda Mundt; brothers, Roosty Hodges, Lynn Hodges, Homer Lee Hodges and Les Lyde.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Sims and husband Denny of Henrietta; three sons, Tony, Brian and Doug Hodges all of Henrietta; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Lyde of Henrietta and Katherine Lindsey of Farris; three brothers, Roy Lyde of Henrietta, Luther Lyde of Stanfield, and Robert Lyde of Houston.

Memorials may be made to the .

Visitation will be on Friday evening at Davis Funeral Home from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
