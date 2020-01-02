|
Richard Huttenmaier
Bellevue - Richard A. Huttenmaier, 87, of Bellevue, TX, joined his wife in Heaven on December 31, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice Nebraska.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
Richard was born in Beatrice, NE on August 18, 1932 to Merle and Ruth (Brown) Huttenmaier. He joined the United States Air Force in December of 1950 and served 27 years, 8 months and 3 days, before retiring a Senior Master Sergeant from Sheppard Air Force Base.
Richard met his wife Nelda Joyce Reynolds in Wichita Falls, TX and the couple married November 4, 1951 in Jacksboro, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents Merle and Ruth Huttenmaier and wife Nelda Joyce (Reynolds) Huttenmaier.
Richard is survived by his brothers Robert (Bob) Huttenmaier of San Antionio, TX and James (Jim) Huttenmaier of Spokane, WA; his children Katrina Cooper and husband Ron, David Huttenmaier and wife Kathi, and Barbara Johnson and husband Hank; 6 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Richard to Solaris Hospice in Decatur, or any .
Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX and Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice, NE.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020