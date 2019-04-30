Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
Richard Vieth
Richard James Vieth

Richard James Vieth Obituary
Richard James Vieth

Scotland - Richard James Vieth, age 84, of Scotland, Texas passed away Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, in Wichita Falls.

Vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scotland. Mass will celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scotland with Rev. Michael Moloney, O.F.S. Parochial Administrator of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Richard was born June 29, 1934 to the late Henry J. Vieth and Louise Ermis Vieth in Wichita Falls. He attended Archer City High School.

He honorably serve d his country in the United States Army. After his tour of duty, Richard was employed for Berend Brothers for thirty-two years and retired in 1996.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his sister, Ruth Ann Billen of Wichita Falls; nieces and great-nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials to St. Boniface Catholic Church or to St. Boniface Cemetery.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
