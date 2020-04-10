|
Richard Kevin Hardage
Dallas - Richard Kevin Hardage of Dallas, Texas died from a prolonged illness on Friday, April 3, 2020. The youngest son of Willie Mae and Pat Hardage, Kevin was born on November 4, 1961 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Kevin graduated from Wichita Falls High School, where he was a class favorite, president of his senior class, and captain of the Wichita Falls Coyotes football team. He then went on to attend Washington and Lee University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, but later graduated from the University of Texas, where he also earned an M.B.A. from the McCombs School of Business. In addition, as a testament to his insatiable curiosity, he obtained a law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law.
After practicing corporate law for a number of years, Kevin realized that his true passion was for the investment management business. In a career change, he began work for Brown Brothers Harriman and Company, where he was a portfolio manager and eventually manager of the Dallas office. While there, Kevin earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He then moved to U.S. Trust Company, before becoming one of the founders of Turtle Creek Management, LLC. Additionally, he was a board member of HollyFrontier Corporation for many years. Recently, Kevin retired to the mountains of Telluride, Colorado, where he was a member of Telluride Ski and Golf Club. He also belonged to Brook Hollow Golf Club and Dallas Petroleum Club.
Kevin was a true original and had an unprecedented passion for life, which he expressed through a wide range of interests. He was always up for a challenge and eager to embark on the next experience. A history buff with an adventurous spirit, he enjoyed traveling the world, from running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain to a summer spent studying in China. An accomplished athlete, he completed seven marathons including ones in Napa Valley, New York City, San Diego, and Chicago. Kevin was also a frequent participant in the Hotter 'N Hell Hundred, a bike race held in late August in his hometown of Wichita Falls. Not to mention, he loved flying airplanes and was a certified private pilot with instrument rating. Kevin owned interests in several planes with lifelong friends and enjoyed a special camaraderie with them and other members of the aviation community. His happiest times were spent fly fishing, particularly on the Taylor River outside of Crested Butte, Colorado, where he enjoyed summers with his extended family.
Kevin was much loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his father, Pat Hardage. His survivors include his mother, Willie Mae Estes, his wife, Tania, his children, Margaret, Will, and Jack, sister, Ginger Carlin (Bob), brothers, Kelly Hardage (Ginger), and Mike Hardage (Lyn), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held in Iowa Park, Texas, where Kevin was buried alongside his father. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin Hardage may be made to KERA TV at 3000 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX 75201 or to a .
Condolences can be sent to the family www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020