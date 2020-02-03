|
Richard Lamar Baer
Wichita Falls - Richard Lamar Baer, 90, of Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Visitation will be between 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Ernie Barr, officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Richard was born on December 29, 1929 to the late Theodore and Mildred (Wyland) Baer in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania. In his younger days, he was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and continued it in his adult life, serving as a scout leader. Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, he met the love of his life, Verdell Schulz at a singles group at Trinity American Lutheran Church. The couple married on June 10, 1951 and spent the next 68 years together. Richard worked for the Civil Service in the Department of Defense for 30 plus years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he enjoyed doing the yardwork or anything that needed to be done. Richard enjoyed walking, hiking, spending time with the family and the outdoors. Also, he was an avid military history enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Baer; and sister, Ginger Platt.
Richard is survived by his wife, Verdell Baer; daughter, Dell Baker-Rhinehart and husband Jim; two sons, Lamar Baer and wife, Jeanmarie and Paul Baer and wife, Margaret; 7 grandchildren: Brian and wife, Libby, Allison and husband, James, Clayton and wife, Joanna, Parker, Claire, David and Hannah; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020