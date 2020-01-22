|
|
Richard Lee Broyles
Cuba, MO - Richard Lee Broyles of Cuba, Missouri and formerly of Iowa Park, Texas was born on Tuesday, April 28, 1925 at Wichita Falls, Texas He left from life on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the home of his son, at the age of 94 years.
Richard honorably served in the United States Navy during WWII, aboard the U.S.S. Wyman in the South Pacific. He retired as a Field Representative from RCA Service Company, after 31 years of dedicated service.
Richard was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Iowa Park, Texas. After moving to Cuba, he attended the First Baptist Church of Cuba and enjoyed spending time at the Cuba Senior Center.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents George and Willie Broyles; wife Doris Pauline Broyles; daughter Pamela Diane Broyles; granddaughter Rebbecca Stark and other relatives and friends.
Those who are left to treasure his memory and to continue his legacy are his son Rick and wife Brigetta Broyles of Cuba, Missouri; daughter Beverly Ann and husband Tom Stark of Poulsbo, Washington; four grandchildren Jeff and wife Chelsea Stark of New York, Stephanie Farley of Dallas, Texas, Paul Broyles of St. Louis, Missouri and Loretta Broyles of Cuba, Missouri; five great-grandchildren Ashley and J.T. Farley, Victoria Broyles, Tyler and Elanor "Nora" Broyles; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Mizell Funeral Home 904 W. Washington St. Cuba, Missouri.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park, Wichita Falls, Texas. Rev. Dennis Neal, will be the officiant and military honors will conclude the service.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Cuba Senior Center 206 N. Smith St. Cuba, Missouri 65453
Online condolences at www.mizellfh.com
The Mizell Funeral Home of Cuba is honored to be serving the Broyles family.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020