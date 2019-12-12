|
Richard Louis Quevy
Wichita Falls - Richard Louis Quevy, 73, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 15th at City of Hope Church at McNiel Jr. High with Pastor Ben Murray officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation following the service. Inurnment with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16th at Ft Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
A son of the late Mary (Gladys) and Louis Quevy, Richard was born on May 31, 1946, in Monessen, Pennsylvania. Richard proudly served his country for a total of 26 years, 4 years in the Marine Corps and 22 years in the Air Force. He served two tours in Viet Nam in the Marines receiving numerous medals, decorations, and awards. His Air Force years were served at six different assignment locations including two separate assignments in the United Kingdom. Richard and Karen traveled the world together, taking in opportunities to experience the cultures of each assignment they had together.
Richard loved his family with all his heart. He worked with his son from the age of twelve to help him earn a college football scholarship in football. This included researching and designing multiple work out programs to ensure his son was always ready for the next year's football season, creating game films to send out to colleges, and making sure his son's GPA met the college requirements. When his son decided to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Air Force, Richard served as an advisor, mentor, and supporter during his son's 21-year Air Force career.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen Quevy; Son, Alan Quevy, Daughter in-law Cherry Quevy and Grandson Alan Quevy Jr. and his wife Amber Quevy, and his Granddaughter Angel Filer and her husband Lawrence Filer.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019