Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Quevy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Louis Quevy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Louis Quevy Obituary
Richard Louis Quevy

Wichita Falls - Richard Louis Quevy, 73, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 15th at City of Hope Church at McNiel Jr. High with Pastor Ben Murray officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation following the service. Inurnment with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16th at Ft Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.

A son of the late Mary (Gladys) and Louis Quevy, Richard was born on May 31, 1946, in Monessen, Pennsylvania. Richard proudly served his country for a total of 26 years, 4 years in the Marine Corps and 22 years in the Air Force. He served two tours in Viet Nam in the Marines receiving numerous medals, decorations, and awards. His Air Force years were served at six different assignment locations including two separate assignments in the United Kingdom. Richard and Karen traveled the world together, taking in opportunities to experience the cultures of each assignment they had together.

Richard loved his family with all his heart. He worked with his son from the age of twelve to help him earn a college football scholarship in football. This included researching and designing multiple work out programs to ensure his son was always ready for the next year's football season, creating game films to send out to colleges, and making sure his son's GPA met the college requirements. When his son decided to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Air Force, Richard served as an advisor, mentor, and supporter during his son's 21-year Air Force career.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen Quevy; Son, Alan Quevy, Daughter in-law Cherry Quevy and Grandson Alan Quevy Jr. and his wife Amber Quevy, and his Granddaughter Angel Filer and her husband Lawrence Filer.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to a .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -