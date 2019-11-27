|
|
Richard McCandless
Bowie - Richard Wayne "Rick" McCandless, 70, of Bowie, went home to be the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Bowie.
Funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officianting.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemtery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Richard was born January 29, 1949 in Bowie. He was raised by his loving parents James and Roberta (Dye) Blanton. Throughout his life he was an all around handy man, Richard worked for Fred Boyd Plumbing, then as a pumper in the oilfield. He also operated his own carpentry business "The House Doctor" in Bowie, and worked for Bowie Industries.
On July 11, 1972 Richard married Margie Boyd in Bowie, TX. He like to fish and was an avid sports fan, and always enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Richard raised cattle and horses and liked being out on his tractor. Richard will be remembered as a family man, a devoted Husband, Daddy, and Papa.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Roberta Blanton; in-laws Fred and Retha Boyd, three brother-in-laws Lynn and Larry Boyd, and JE May, and great nephew Tracey "Bubba" Gatewood.
Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margie McCandless of Bowie; children Shane McCandless of Bowie, Mandy Pullen and husband Kevin of Henrietta, and April Deford and husband Michael of Dean, TX; grandchildren Braxton and Sam Deford, Hunter, Fisher and Tanner Pullen, and Jaycee, Davee, and Rickee McCandless; sisters Linda Knott and husband Ralph of Henderson, TX, Mamie May of Seguin, TX, and Sandy Nichols of Wichita Falls, and brother Burl McCandless of Bowie; special nephew Jim Boyd, special great-nieces and nephews Laramie and Bailey Truax, Maddy and Marley Gatewood, and Raena and Leah Boyd; great-great nephew Easton Truax, numerous additional nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019