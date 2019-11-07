|
Richard Merle Scott
Richard Merle Scott passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Sugar Land, TX July 27th at the age of 78. He was born February 28, 1941 in Wichita Falls, TX to Harold and Esther Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life, his wife Vonnie Cobb Scott, his daughter Holly Scott, and his brother-in-law Nicky Hollars.
He is survived by his mother Ruth Scott, step-daughters and sons-in-law Shannon Evans, Charles Goforth, Kim and Doug Moncure, son Lance Scott, granddaughters Amanda Moncure, Aubrey Gann, great granddaughter Christian Gann, sister Mary Hollars, brother Larry Scott and wife Brenda, along with a niece and nephews.
Richard graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1959. He graduated from the University of Texas with a masters in business. He had a very well respected career in banking and is past President of Universal Savings and Loan and West Loop Savings.
Graveside services will be held at Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019