Richard Ojeda
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard Ojeda Obituary
Richard Ojeda

Wichita Falls - Richard Ojeda, 56, of Wichita Falls passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Minister Cosme Ojeda II., officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Richard was born on September 26, 1962 to Felix Jr. and Margaret (Perez) Ojeda in Wichita Falls. He worked for many years in the concrete business. He will be missed by family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Felix Ojeda and Paul Danny Ojeda.

Richard is survived by his wife, Penny Ojeda; father, Felix Ojeda Jr.; mother, Margaret Ojeda; three brothers, Cosme Ojeda, Freddy Ojeda, and Henry Ojeda; good family friend, Gloria Uranga; and several other family members.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 18, 2019
